Joe Jonas turns cheerleader for ex Taylor Swift with wife Sophie Turner

Two of Hollywood’s most sought after singers presently –Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas may have had a sour patch earlier but their past is undoubtedly behind them.

The 30-year-old Jonas Brother and his superstar wife Sophie Turner were spotted turning cheerleaders for the ‘Bad Blood’ hit maker’s big win at the Video Music Awards 2019 earlier this week on Monday.

The couple was spotted giving a standing ovation to the singer as she bagged the Video of the Year and Video for Good awards for her song ‘You Need to Calm Down’ while her ‘Me!’ music video won the Best Visual Effects award.

As her name was announced, the singer was seen turning around to look at the two who appeared ecstatic and cheered for her win.



Taylor and Joe had dated earlier but called it quits on a not-so-cordial note. However, earlier this year during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, she expressed regret for the way they ended things.