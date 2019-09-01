Jonas Brothers clear their schedule to surprise fan battling cancer

The widely famous Jonas Brothers may be presently occupied by their tour after returning onstage following a long hiatus, but the trio made sure to clear their schedule for an ailing fan.

Recently, the Jonas Brothers visited a hospital in Pennsylvania to meet a cancer patient who couldn’t attend their concert.

The fan underwent chemo session at Penn State Health Milton S.Hershey Medical Center with her day being turned around as the rock stars showed up to bring a smile to her face.

The fan named Lily posted the photos on her Instagram writing: “Wow. The power of social media you guys. YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable. Thank you thank you thank you @jonasbrothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit. Literally made my life [sic] .”









