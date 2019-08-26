Sophie Turner tears up talking about her biggest challenge in life –pasta

Hollywood sensation Sophie Turner may be on top of the world presently, living her dream life but the actor most certainly goes through the same relatable, sad yet amusing problems as the rest of the lot.

Speaking about her biggest challenge in life, the 23-year-old ‘Game of Thrones’ star got a tad bit emotional but not in the way you would assume.

The video posted on her Instagram Stories shows the actor indulged in an emotional rant about not being able to have pasta for breakfast and having to wait till lunch to relish the Italian cuisine.

In the midst of her rant, the actor can be seen hilariously tearing up for a problem most foodies can undeniably relate to.

“It is honestly my biggest challenge in life waking up and not being able to eat pasta for breakfast because it is not acceptable. It’s just, like, it hurts that I have to wait till lunch or dinner for pasta,” she says in the video.



Sophie will soon be taking the red carpet at the Emmys 2019, reuniting with her co-stars from the HBO-hit ‘Game of Thrones’ for what appears to be the last time after the show wrapped its final season.