Sat Aug 24, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 24, 2019

Sophie Turner slams 'Page Six' for story on sandals and socks

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 24, 2019

Sophie Turner  on Saturday  hit back at  "Page Six "   for  criticizing her choice of certain  footwear.

The entertainment website had  posted a story titled  "Sophie Turner is trying to make this controversial trend happen", taking a dig at the actress  for  "pairing all her outfits with a polarizing choice of footwear: sandals worn with socks."

The  "Game of Thrones" actor came across the article on Twitter   and she didn't like it one bit.

"Nah we’ve all been taking out the trash like this for years and you know it," said she.

"I’m not trying to make anything happen other than giving my feet some much needed TLC," said Turner who played Sansa in the HBO series .


