Sophie Turner slams 'Page Six' for story on sandals and socks

Sophie Turner on Saturday hit back at "Page Six " for criticizing her choice of certain footwear.

The entertainment website had posted a story titled "Sophie Turner is trying to make this controversial trend happen", taking a dig at the actress for "pairing all her outfits with a polarizing choice of footwear: sandals worn with socks."

The "Game of Thrones" actor came across the article on Twitter and she didn't like it one bit.



"Nah we’ve all been taking out the trash like this for years and you know it," said she.



"I’m not trying to make anything happen other than giving my feet some much needed TLC," said Turner who played Sansa in the HBO series .





