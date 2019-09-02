Shawn Mendes on love after meeting Camila Cabello: ‘It’s not just me in the relationship’

While Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are quite evidently painting the town red with their romance, the former is playing coy in confessing publicly his relationship with the latter.

The 21-year-old singer was stopped backstage by fans at his recent concert who pulled his leg about his romance buzz with Cabello.

The singer after his Uncasville concert at Mohegan Sun Arena was asked about his previously-held stance about not being in love, and if that had changed after Cabello entered the picture.

“Honestly, I want to talk to you guys about this stuff, because it’s not just me in the relationship, you know?” he said.

“There’s another person involved, and I can’t say things that I feel…. It’s not just me deciding, you know?” he added.



The two have been giving rise to romance rumours ever since they paired up in June for the chart-topping ‘Señorita’.

Since then, the lovebirds have made headlines over their frequent outings together as well as PDA-filled dates.