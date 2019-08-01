Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s summer love is reportedly getting serious

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have the world enchanted with their summer romance as the two often get spotted on intimate outings and while it may have seemed like a casual fling before, there seems to be something serious brewing between the lovebirds.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, what started off as a light and casual summer love, is now becoming more serious as the two have eyes for no one but themselves with their feelings for each other also skyrocketing.

“Shawn and Camila started off as just friends, which they have been for years, but the more time they spent together, the more they started having feelings for each other,” said the source.

"It quickly turned into a fun, lighthearted summer fling-type situation, but now it’s developing into something more serious. It’s not a full-blown relationship yet but they also aren’t seeing other people, so it’s really only a matter of time," it was added further.



On the other hand, another source to Entertainment Tonight revealed: “Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling. Camila had just got out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour. However, Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another.”