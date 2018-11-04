Sun November 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Five-point pact ends dharna

Five-point pact ends dharna
Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today
'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility
Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today

Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today
Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life

Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life
Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Maulana Samiul Haq slain

Maulana Samiul Haq slain
With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart
Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Entertainment

AFP
November 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Camila Cabello leads MTV Europe award nods

MADRID: With six nominations, US singer Camila Cabello, whose hit song "Havana" reached the top of the US charts in January, is in prime position for the MTV Europe Music Awards held Sunday in Spain.

Best song, best video, best artist... The 21-year-old Cuba-born singer is riding high, fresh from winning prestigious prizes at the MTV Video Music Awards in August -- artist of the year and video of the year.

Her album "Camila" also reached the top of US charts in January, and the audio version of "Havana", which features rapper Young Thug, has had more than 1.3 billion hits on YouTube.

Last year the former member of the band Fifth Harmony was also named best pop artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA).

Next up at the awards in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao are singer Ariana Grande and rapper Post Malone with five nominations, followed by Canadian artist Drake and Britain´s Dua Lipa with four.

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, winner of three prizes in 2017, was nominated for three awards this year.

Cabello´s "Havana", Grande´s "No tears left to cry", Post Malone´s "Rockstar", Drake´s "God´s Plan" and Bebe Rexha´s "Meant to be" are all competing for best song.

French DJ David Guetta, up for best electronic artist, and Nicki Minaj, competing in the hip hop category, will perform at the show which starts at 9pm (2000 GMT).

US actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld will host.

Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo, Rosalia, Panic! at the Disco are also set to perform.

Created in 1994, the MTV EMA are one of two major shows organised by MTV, with its Video Music Awards held in the United States since 1984.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Priyanka Chorpa gets in the festive spirit for her bachelorette!

Priyanka Chorpa gets in the festive spirit for her bachelorette!
Are we smelling a Spice Girls reunion, without Victoria Beckham?

Are we smelling a Spice Girls reunion, without Victoria Beckham?

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

'Ghost in the Graveyard’ makes way with screening at AFM

'Ghost in the Graveyard’ makes way with screening at AFM
Load More load more

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Are we smelling a Spice Girls reunion, without Victoria Beckham?

Are we smelling a Spice Girls reunion, without Victoria Beckham?

Photos & Videos

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?