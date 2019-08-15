close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
August 15, 2019

Shawn Mendes admits he ‘hasn’t been happier’ amid romance buzz with Camila Cabello

Thu, Aug 15, 2019

Canadian heartthrob Shawn Mendes may have been a little too shy to admit to having something brewing with singer Camila Cabello but the artist has just confessed that he hasn’t been happier as things look bright for the two.

Sharing jaw-dropping photos of himself on Instagram, the 21-year-old dropped a discreet expression of gratitude for his ladylove leaving all fans ecstatic.

“I’ve never been happier. Thank you,” read his caption.

While the discreet caption did not specify what exactly is making him happy or where gratitude is directed, fans are quite certain that the post is meant for his special lady herself.

I’ve never been happier. Thank you ️

While the ‘Señorita’ duo have not yet publically admitted to dating each other, their recurrent loved-up outings together suggest that things may be heating up between them.

Their latest public appearance had been at Shawn’s 21st birthday in New York City where 22-year-old Camila had embraced her beau in front of a huge crowd which also included the birthday boy’s mother. 

