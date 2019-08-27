Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes set VMAs ablaze with breathtaking performance

The new lovebirds in town Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes left the audience at the glitzy Video Music Awards (VMAs) gasping for air as they set the stage on fire after their scintillating and sensuous performance on Monday.

The star-studded event night witnessed one of the most sultry and alluring performances in history as Shawn and Camilla came on-stage to collect their respective awards.

What ensued after left things heated up with the two love birds re-creating their sizzling chemistry on their recently-released song 'Senorita'.

Camila's acoustic take on the song sent shivers down the audience's spines. Adding a new spin to the song made the performance refreshing.

Shortly after, the loved-up couple's fans too to Twitter to express their excitement over Shawn and Camilla's enthralling performance.

Here's what the internet had to say:



