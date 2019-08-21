Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes spotted on PDA-filled dates in Montreal, Canada

The newest lovebirds on the block Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been painting the town red with their endearing romance through discreet outings filled with PDA, but this time the pair was spotted in Canada instead of USA.

According to the latest report by E!News citing a source the two were spotted spending some special intimate moments together in Montreal on Monday night.

The source revealed to the publication that the two were ‘loved up’ as they headed out for a date night at a café while adding that they also found it hard to "keep their hands off each other."

An eyewitness told the entertainment portal that “They came around 2 pm and ordered breakfast. They seemed to be in love! They were kissing and touching and looked like a couple.They casually walked in and had a seat and were very quiet. They were very nice and polite."



Earlier, the two were spotted making headlines in Miami and New York where the pair celebrated Shawn’s 21st birthday.