Shawn Mendes celebrates 21st birthday with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes kicked off his 21st birthday celebrations on Thursday with none other than rumoured girlfriend Camila Cabello.



The ‘Señorita’ duo was seen on a romantic stroll in New York City. The couple seemed to be in a cheeky mood, especially Cabello, who was seen taking photographs of the paparazzi.

The birthday boy looked handsome in a white unbuttoned shirt with patchwork. He paired it with ripped light blue jeans and white sneakers. On the other hand, Camila looked gorgeous as she kept it semi-casual in a beige coordinating set which was paired with a yellow floral shrug and tan block heels. Minimal makeup and hoop earrings along with beach curls accentuated the look further.

After their steamy music video of ‘Señorita’ came out coupled with news of Camila's breakup with ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey, Shawn and Cabello have been spotted together vacationing and enjoying some romantic time.

Meanwhile, Camila spoke candidly with Variety about Shawn as she said, "I’ve known Shawn for such a long time, and it’s so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you."