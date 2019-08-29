PM Imran telephones UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed

ABU DHABI: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, received a phone call from Prime Minister Imran Khan, who exchanged views on enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

According to the official Twitter account of the Crown Prince:

"Mohamed bin Zayed receives a phone call from the Pakistan Prime Minister, discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation as well as the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest."

As per the tweet, matters of mutual interest and latest regional and international issues were also discussed between the two.



PM Imran's telephone call has come in line with his recent efforts to approach various head of states in order to discuss the aggravating situation in Indian-held Kashmir.

It was only recently that the premier briefed French President Emmanuel Macron and King Abdullah II of Jordan about Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

He also spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the phone late on Monday and discussed the latest situation in the Occupied Valley.

