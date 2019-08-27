PM Imran, Saudi crown prince Salman discuss Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the phone late on Monday and discussed the latest situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The premier apprised Prince Salman about the Indian atrocities in the occupied valley where the curfew entered the 22nd day, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



This is the second phone call between the two leaders on the issue.

Pakistan has launched a diplomatic campaign to apprise the world leaders over the situation in the region.

Indian authorities continued to impose a strict curfew and other restrictions in the IHK to prevent people from holding demonstrations against the revocation of the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir.



Due to severe blockade, people have been facing acute shortage of essential commodities, including baby food and life-saving medicines, and the valley represents a humanitarian crisis.