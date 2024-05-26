Qatar, Kuwait's emirs to visit Pakistan on PM Shehbaz's invitation

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani (left), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (centre) and Emir of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. — Reuters/AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: In a significant diplomatic development for Pakistan, emirs of Qatar and Kuwait Sunday accepted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's invitation to visit the country.

Qatar's Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater conveyed Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani decision to accept the invitation to visit in a meeting with PM Shehbaz in Islamabad.



Meanwhile, Kuwait's Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi conveyed Emir of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's acceptance in a separate meeting with the premier.

During the meeting, both envoys presented letters to the premier wherein the emirs expressed their intention to visit Pakistan on mutually agreed dates.



Upon receiving the letter, the premier highlighted his recent meeting with the Kuwaiti emir on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's special meeting in Riyadh last month.

PM Shehbaz also expressed satisfaction that the upcoming meeting of the Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission would take place in Kuwait from May 28 to 30.

In the meeting with the Qatari ambassador, the prime minister emphasised Pakistan's profound appreciation for its historic fraternal relations with Qatar.

He reiterated Pakistan's unwavering commitment to further strengthening mutual cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

Pakistan holds good relations with both the Gulf countries.

In March, PM Shehbaz extended an invitation to emir of Kuwait to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz also sought the implementation of bilateral agreements worth $10 billion inked between Pakistan and Kuwait in November last year.

The premier discussed bilateral ties and called for concerted efforts from both sides to ensure the early implementation of seven agreements.

He said that Pakistan attached great importance to its historic and deep-rooted ties with Kuwait.