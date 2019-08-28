PM Imran Khan briefs French President Emmanuel Macron, King of Jordan on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in telephonic conversations on Wednesday with French President Emmanuel Macron and King Abdullah II of Jordan apprised them on the current situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

As per reports, the conversation held with the French head of state underlined the aggression imposed on the Kashmiri people by the Indian government after the revocation of the Article 370.

PM Imran had told President Macron that the steps by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood against the United Nations Security Council resolutions on the Indian-held region and the International Law.

He went on to further shed light on the plight of the Kashmiri people who have been under an absolute communications blackout imposed by the Indian government.

President Macron highlighted the significance of resolution getting sought through a nonviolent ground while also lauding Pakistan’s continuous efforts of bringing about peace in Afghanistan.

Moreover, speaking to King Abdullah II of Jordan, he further highlighted India’s unilateral and fascist steps that come as a breach of UN Security Council resolutions.

He went on to reiterate that the Indian hostility in the battered region should be taken notice of by the international community.