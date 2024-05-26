Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah is addressing a press conference in Islamabad on March 1, 2023. —APP

Seeking an end to the deadlock on the negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Sunday said the current situation was not appropriate for all the political stakeholders.

Talking to Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan", Sanaullah said the matter of negotiations was in blind alley since 2014. He added that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) twice sought to hold talks during the PTI tenure.

He said PTI founder Imran Khan's stance of not talking to politicians was the main reason behind the current impasse.

Referring to the PTI stance of holding talks with the military establishment, he said the armed forces’ spokesperson and director general of Inter Services Public Relations had said that the politicians should talk with each other as there was no point of talking to the military.

The PM’s adviser said the PTI founder in this way was inflicting damage upon himself, the party and country. Khan wanted to bring revolution through talk shows, he added.

“The deadlock should end. There is no ego or obstinacy on our part. It is from the other side,” he said, adding that when his party spoke about holding talks, the other side called them names.

Talking to journalists at the Adiala jail, Khan on May 4 said that he had been saying for 18 months that he was ready to hold negotiations but not for striking deal.

The PTI founder had said negotiations had always been part of politics but they were held with opponents, not friends. He had reiterated that his party would hold talks with everyone but the three parties.

"Someone who wants to leave the country or avoid imprisonment makes a deal," he had said.

He had named Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz for holding negotiations.

“I have proposed these three names for talks and not a deal," the incarcerated leader had maintained.

‘Institutions be kept from interfering in other’s domain’

To a query, Sanaullah said such a strategy should be devised that institutions did not interfere in each other’s domain.

“Writing a letter by the judges is enough (to prompt) that such a strategy should be adopted that institutions do not interfere in each other's boundaries,” said Sanaullah.

The PM’s adviser said this referring to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges' letter that surfaced in March alleging interference by intelligence agencies in judicial matters.