Lightning strikes, dust storm kill at least six in Punjab

A lightning is pictured over Lahore city during a thunder storm that was followed with heavy rain on April 13, 2012. — AFP

LAHORE: Lightning strikes and dust storm claimed at least six lives in different areas of Punjab a day earlier, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said in a statement on Saturday.



A spokesperson for the PDMA said at least five persons were also injured due to dust storm in the province.

The lightning incidents took place in Sialkot and Rawalpindi districts, the spokesperson added.

DG Punjab PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia directed the deputy commissioners of the respective districts to provide best medical treatment to the injured.

The official said the families of the deceased will be provided financial assistance.

He said all rescue and other institutions were on alert to deal with any untoward situation.

The DG PDMA also urged the citizens to stay at safer places during bad weather conditions and avoid going outside during the thunderstorms.

Last month, lightning strikes claimed at least 24 lives in Balochistan and Punjab as heavy rains hit the provinces, officials had said.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement today, the PDMA cautioned that heatwave is expected in Punjab till Monday during which temperature may rise up to 45°C to 48°C, Radio Pakistan reported.

The PDMA spokesperson said that heatwave may be severe in districts of Southern Punjab Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan and Multan.

All departments concerned have been directed to remain alert to meet any untoward situation. The spokesperson said citizens are being made aware about dangers of heatwave through media.

People can contact PDMA Helpline 1129 or Rescue 1122 in case of any emergency.