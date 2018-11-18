Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed accepts PM Khan’s invite to Pakistan

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Pakistan.



According to a statement issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Prime Minister Khan expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

He reiterated his invitation to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to visit Pakistan on mutually convenient dates and the crown prince happily accepted the invitation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid rich tribute to the founder and first President of the UAE Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for his foresight and visionary leadership and his contribution towards laying the foundation of Pakistan-UAE friendship.

Sheikh Zayed, the Prime Minister recalled, was a sincere friend of Pakistan, who had great love in his heart for Pakistan and its people. The people of Pakistan reciprocated this love, and continue to hold Sheikh Zayed and the leadership of the UAE in high esteem.

The Prime Minister further lauded the progress achieved by the UAE in fostering tolerance, inclusive economic development, innovation, and youth and women empowerment.

In particular, he appreciated UAE's success in promoting tourism, and leveraging technology for improved governance.

The premier thanked the UAE and its leadership for their continued commitment to Pakistan's socioeconomic development in the shape of Pakistan Assistance Programme.

He specifically thanked His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his support to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Khan briefed the UAE leadership about his government's people centric reform agenda including the steps being taken to eliminate corruption and promote transparency and accountability at all levels of government.

Pakistan reiterated its readiness to actively participate in Expo 2020 and extend full support to the UAE in making this mega event a great success.

Pakistan offered UAE the services of its IT professionals and skilled labour, in preparing for Expo 2020.

Acknowledging the contribution of Pakistani professionals as well as skilled and unskilled workers in the development of UAE, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation on all labour related issues.

This was the second visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the UAE in as many months.

The visit underscored the strength and substance of the Pakistan-UAE special relationship, which is based on the spirit of mutual affection and deep trust, and rooted in age old civilizational, religious, cultural and commercial affinities.