PNS ASLAT deployed in Indian Ocean for regional maritime security patrol

A screengrab of PNS ASLAT deployed in Indian Ocean by Pakistan Navy. — X/@dgprPaknavy

In a bid to ensure the safety of merchant ships, Pakistan Navy has deployed its warship PNS ASLAT in the Indian Ocean for regional maritime security patrol.



According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Navy on Saturday, the warship would ensure the safety of merchant ships entering and leaving Pakistani ports with dedicated helicopters.

The deployment of PNS ASLAT is also aimed at ensuring the safety of international shipping.

During the deployment, the Pakistan Navy warship will participate in joint operations with friendly and partner countries in addition to its own operations, the communique added.

The PNS ASLAT will also visit regional ports under the principle of maritime diplomacy.



This ship is equipped with the latest weapons and sensors, capable of dealing with multi-dimensional threats and conducting a wide range of maritime operations.