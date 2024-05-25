Pakistan demands unconditional implementation of ICJ ruling on Israel's Rafah offensive

Displaced Palestinians fetch water in the southern Gaza Strip amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas on May 24, 2024. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Welcoming the International Court of Justice (IJC) ruling on the Gaza war, Pakistan Saturday called for "unconditional" implementation of the court's orders against Israel's ongoing offensive in Rafah.

"Pakistan welcomes the additional provisional measures by the ICJ ordering Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah in conformity with its obligations under the Genocide Convention and the worsening deteriorating humanitarian conditions faced by civilians." the Foreign Office said in a statement on Saturday.



The FO has underscored the need for implementation of the ICJ's previous orders of January 26 and March 28 as well as its latest ruling

The statement comes after the ICJ called on Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.



The court also demanded the Rafah border crossing be kept open for unhindered provision at the scale of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance.

Stressing effective measures to ensure unimpeded access to the Gaza Strip of any commission of inquiry, fact-finding mission or other investigative body mandated by competent organs of the United Nations to investigate allegations of genocide, the court has also called on Israel to submit a report to the Court on all measures taken to give effect to this Order, within one month as from the date of the Order.

It is to be noted that the military ground offensive in Rafah, which Israel started on 7 May 2024, is still underway and has led to new evacuation orders. As a result, according to United Nations reports, nearly 800,000 people have been displaced from Rafah as of 18 May 2024.

However, despite the ICJ's ruling, Tel Aviv has vowed to continue its Rafah operation.

"The State of Israel is committed to continue fighting to return its hostages and promise the security of its citizens — wherever and whenever necessary — including in Rafah," Israel's war cabinet minister, Benny Gantz was quoted saying by Al Jazeera.

Pakistan has called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to play its role in ending Israel’s ongoing brutal military campaign across Gaza which has seen more than 36,000 Palestinians being martyred so far.

Islamabad has also demanded the UNSC to ensure the unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance and take effective measures to protect civilians in Gaza while holding Israel accountable for its crimes.

The FO also reaffirmed the country's unwavering support for the inalienable right to self-determination of the Palestinians for a viable, secure, contiguous and sovereign State of Palestine on the basis of the pre-1967 borders and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.