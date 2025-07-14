PM's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah speaks during a press conference. — PID/File

With the political temperature expected to rise due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) protest movement, the government has slammed the former ruling party for seeking to hold dialogue with establishment instead of political rivals.

"From their media talk, it is evident that they only want to destabilise and undermine the stability achieved after Marka-e-Haq [Pakistan-India clashes] and the success in the government's efforts for economic revival," PM's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah said while speaking on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan" on Monday.

Sanaullah's remarks refer to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's presser a day earlier, where he termed the PTI's newly launched movement as a "do or die" initiative — set to peak by August 5 — which would determine the party's future course of action.

Among other objectives, the protest movement is aimed at securing the release of party founder Imran Khan, who will complete two years in jail on August 5.

During yesterday's media talk while being flanked by Salman Akram Raja and other PTI leaders, CM Gandapur, who has previously led multiple marches towards Islamabad, said that former PM Khan was ready to negotiate but had said that talks could be held with "decision makers".

"Negotiate within 90 days and end the [prevailing] issues," the politician remarked," the firebrand politician said.

However, Sanaullah is rather sceptical of the PTI's new anti-government drive and termed it as a mere "attempt to destabilise the country".

"If they remain peaceful, then it's fine [as] it's their democratic right [to protest]. But if they take the law into their own hands and attempt to destabilise the country — which has been their agenda from the beginning — then the law will take its due course," he remarked today.

The senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leaders' warning echoes his earlier remarks on Geo News' programme "Naya Pakistan" on Sunday, where he said that the PTI would be allowed to carry on with their protest if they remained peaceful and presented their point of view in a democratic way.

"Wherever PTI seeks permission for a rally, the local administration will give it. If the local administration thinks that they will remain peaceful, then it can give permission," he said while referring to Gandapur's remarks for holding a rally in Lahore.

On the issue of talks, he said that the government wants to sit down and talk. However, he questioned the PTI's intention to hold dialogue while simultaneously engaging in a fresh protest movement.

"If you want to talk, what is the need for this 90-day and August 5 [protest movement] and march towards Lahore?" he questioned.

Furthermore, the politician today, when asked about possible relief for the PTI on "Geo Pakistan" today, Sanaullah said that how can the government provide any relief as the PTI — during their previous negotiations — had itself said that they would not discuss Khan’s release as the ex-PM had said that he wanted to be acquitted on merit via court.

"It's their [PTI's] own stance that they aren't ready to talk about [Imran] Khan's release. However, we can surely have parleys on the PTI's other demands.

"However, if you see the offer for talks by the PTI, it is not about negotiating with the government, but instead they are still trying to engage the establishment and sort out their matters with them. They are neither ready to sit with other political parties nor with politicians.

"They are still adamant on their agenda, seeking the establishment's help to bring them back in power. They are not ready for political dialogue," he lamented.

When asked as to what the government wanted from talks, Sanaullah said: "There is no demand of ours, neither at the party nor at the government level. Our only wish and struggle regarding Pakistan's progress is its economic revival, and we are ready to sit with the PTI and others to ensure the stability that is needed for this".

"It is in everybody’s mutual interest, the opposition and government’s, and everybody should agree on a 'charter of economy' on certain basic matters. And we’re ready for any understanding or agreement in this regard," he concluded.