Brace yourselves Karachiites! 2024’s hottest week looming ahead

Karachiites have been advised to brace themselves as they are expected to experience the hottest week of 2024 amid already steaming scorching weather.

Weather analyst Owais Hyder Sunday forecast that the coming week was likely to be the "hottest week of the year" for the metropolis.

The analyst stated that the “heat intensity could rise the next week in Karachi”, adding that from Tuesday to Thursday, the mercury could hover between 40 and 42°C.

Amid excessive hot weather, people have been advised to stay indoors and hydrated by consuming adequate amount of liquids to avoid heatstroke.

Extreme heat in the metropolis is often coupled by a deficit in power supply, with some areas experiencing up to 15 hours a day of loadshedding.

Pakistan is increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events, which scientists have linked to climate change.

The recent heat spell has gripped the metropolis for the past few weeks and it is forecast to prevail till the first week of June.

Heatwave: Here's how you can prevent heat stroke

Authorities at both the federal and provincial levels have taken precautions to protect people from the deadly consequences such as heat-related illnesses as chances of an increase in heat-related issues such as heatstroke are likely to impact the population. Heatstroke is considered the most extreme form of heat-related illness with mortality rates ranging from 10% to 80%.

Heatstroke is defined as a body temperature higher than 40.6°C because of environmental heat exposure following which a person normally collapses.

Studies reveal that heatstroke can be avoided by adopting simple preventive measures, but if there is a delay in treatment, the mortality rate of heatstroke can be as high as 80%.

Early diagnosis and cooling may reduce the mortality rate to 10%.

The National Disaster Management Authority and other provincial authorities have issued a heatwave advisory for the general public asking individuals to take immediate necessary measures.

The advisory stated that infants, elderly persons, athletes and outdoor workers are at high risk for heatstroke.

Symptoms of heatstroke

Generally, the symptoms of heatstroke include profuse sweating or the absence of sweating with hot red or flushed dry skin, weakness, lethargy, chills, throbbing headache, high body temperature, hallucinations, confusion, dizziness and slurred speech.

If one is having any of the symptoms, they should immediately be taken to the nearest healthcare facility.

How to prevent heatstroke?

Heat- or sun-stroke is a preventable condition and the following are some of the common preventive measures that the advisory has shared: