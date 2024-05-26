Heatwave continues to bake parts of Pakistan

A sparrow drinks water from a tap to quench its thirst due to the significant increase in heat intensity in the Lahore on May 23, 2024. —APP

Heatwave continues to bake parts of the country with mercury rising to as high as 50°C on Sunday. Various cities saw temperature climbing to 40°C and above.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the maximum temperature in Lahore surged to 43°C with humidity level recorded at 17%. The metropolis was expected to experience the simmering hot weather till May 27, said the Met Office.

As per the data available with the Met Office, several parts of the country continue to witness extreme heat with mercury reaching 50°C in Dadu and Moenjodaro followed by Nawabshah, Sibi and Turbat's 48°C, Bahawalpur (47°C) and Mithi (46°C).

Meanwhile, in Dera Ismail Khan, Sargodha and Nokundi mercury reached 45°C, whereas in Bannu and Jhelum it was recorded at 43°C followed by Sahiwal and Faisalabad's 42°C.

The maximum temperature recorded in the country's financial hub Karachi today is 36°C with humidity levels standing at 50%.

According to weather expert Owais Hyder the metropolis could experience its hottest week of the year from tomorrow.

"There is a possibility of an increase in heat intensity in the megalopolis next week" said Hyder.

He said the mercury could be between 40°C to 42°C from Tuesday to Thursday.

The Met Office has said that most of the plain areas of the country will remain under the influence of severe heat wave, while dusty winds/thunderstorms are likely to occur in some areas in the afternoon on Monday (tomorrow).

However, it has predicted partly cloudy weather along with the possibility of scattered showers with strong winds and thunderstorms in Gilgit-Baltistan.