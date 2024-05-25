Charged mob brutally beats man, vandalises house over alleged blasphemy

A police officer is giving order to his subordinates in Sargodha on May 24, 2024. —Facebook/ Sargodha Police

SARGODHA: A group of enraged people Saturday brutally beat a man and vandalised his belongings after entering his house for an alleged act of blasphemy in Mujahid Colony, Sargodha, Geo News reported.

The charged mob also set a shoe factory established in the victim’s house on fire, whereas they burnt tyres and sabotaged power installations in the street.

However, the situation was brought under control after a heavy contingent of police, along with the regional police officer (RPO) and district police officer (DPO), reached the site of the incident.

The police managed to shift the injured victim, along with other wounded individuals, to a hospital in an ambulance before taking several suspects involved in the incident into custody.

RPO Shariq Kamal confirmed that the mob also attacked the police party with stones, but they were later dispersed.

The RPO said the incident was being investigated and that those who disturbed the law and order would be strictly dealt with.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed concerns over the situation in Sargodha and urged the Punjab Police and district administration to restore calm in the area and bring perpetrators to justice immediately.

Icchra incident

Today's incident comes three months after a lady officer of Punjab Police, on February 25, rescued a woman surrounded by a charged mob in the city's Ichhra Bazaar on suspicion of blasphemy after she was seen wearing a printed shirt bearing Arabic script.

The woman was saved by law enforcers just a few minutes after being encircled and harassed by an angry crowd that wanted to punish her for allegedly wearing a dress that they thought was blasphemous, as it adorned "holy verses" in the print.

Being unaware of what was waiting for her, the woman was accompanied by her husband at the Ichhra Bazaar when some people tried to attack her, after which she sought refuge in a nearby shop.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Punjab Police — led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, who is the sub-divisional police officer at Gulbarg Lahore — reached the scene to take the woman into their custody, saving her from the charged crowd.

According to the police, the woman, who declined to be named, confirmed she had no intention to offend anyone’s sentiments. After verifying that it was a misunderstanding and the design on the shirt did not feature holy verses, she was released.