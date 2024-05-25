Enraged citizens storm grid station in Peshawar as power cuts intensify

Police officer is seen trying to calm down citizens at the Hazarkhawani grid station in Peshawar on May 25, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News Live

PESHAWAR: Angry citizens Saturday stormed the Hazarkhawani grid station to restore electricity on their own, as power cuts paralysed life in Peshawar amid the hot weather.

The citizens, including elders of the area and other residents, entered the grid station following protests due to incessant loadshedding in the city, Geo News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Fazal Elahi, led the protests.

The politician said that the elders will restore electricity at the grid station.

In conversation with Geo News, Elahi said that the protestors will go to all the feeders and restore electricity. "If our electricity is cut off, everyone's electricity will be cut off."

Lahore areas suffer incessant loadshedding

Meanwhile, the residents of Lahore are also left at the mercy of unannounced loadshedding with some areas facing continuous power cuts for one hour every hour during the day, said a citizen.

Areas including Batapur, Manawan, Shahpur, and Shahdara are currently affected by prolonged loadshedding, while unannounced loadshedding has also impacted Kot Lakhpat and Ferozepur Road.

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) sources told Geo News that demand is 4200MW while the quota is 4000 MW.

Sabzazar grid station is facing tripping due to a blaze, said the sources, adding that pressure on other systems has increased after the gird station caught fire.

"Load-shedding on feeders in rural areas went on for several hours," the sources said.

Loadshedding has exacerbated the situation for Lahore residents owing to the ongoing heatwave across Punjab and Sindh. Lahore will experience maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celcius, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)'s daily weather forecast.

The temperature in Lahore throughout the day will fluctuate between 42°C to 44°C, while humidity will be 30%.