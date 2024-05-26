PM Shehbaz reiterates support for 'One China policy'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks to the nation in this undated image. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday reiterated Islamabad's support to Beijing's "One China" policy on Taiwan issue while terming the Island nation as an inalienable part of China.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, PM Shehbaz said: "Pakistan has always extended its principled support to the Chinese position on Taiwan and will continue to do so. Pakistan adheres to the 'One China' policy."

Supporting China's efforts for national reunification, the prime minister stressed that the so-called elections or transition of the self-proclaimed government in Taiwan do not change the objective facts on the Taiwan issue.

The One China policy PM Shehbaz referred to translates to diplomatic acknowledgement and support for Beijing's stance that only one Chinese government — a key aspect of Beijing's policy-making and diplomatic standing and a fundamental pillar of its relations with the United States.

As per the BBC, Taiwan, which began its "separate" rule after the nationalists retreated to the Island nation following the Chinese Civil War, is considered by China as its part which is destined to be unified with the mainland.

Under the said policy, a country which intends to have diplomatic ties with China cannot continue to have relations with Taiwan as the latter, Beijing maintains, is a part of mainland China.