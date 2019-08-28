Royal family has a WhatsApp group for family gatherings and summer plans

Britain’s royal family may be living a life most of us can only dream about, but they too, in the midst of strict rules and regulations, have certain moments that aren’t any different to the ones we live.

As per the latest intel on the royal family members, like most families, they also have a special WhatsApp group where they coordinate summer plans and family gatherings.

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindell’s husband Mike had told Good Morning Britain earlier: “It’s just what you do to try and set up get-togethers and we are going to something that is the same.”

“If you are going to go, ‘Are you going to take the kids?’ Quite a lot of people have family WhatsApp groups. I don’t think it’s a new revelation,” he added.

It was revealed further that group chat also has royal family members included in it as Zara is cousins with Prince William and Prince Harry.