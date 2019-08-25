Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal grace ‘The Kapil Sarma Show’ after ‘Pachtaoge’ music video release

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal and Canadian dancer Nora Fatehi have been all over the headlines after their appearance at the crowd-favourite ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

The pictures of the two stars from the show are making rounds on the internet in light of their recently released track crooned by Arjit Singh called ‘Pachtaoge.’

In the photos, the ‘Raazi’ star can be seen dressed in an orange tee with grey cargo pants and a light green jacket while Nora looks like a vision in a white top with a black leather skirt and a pair of heels.



During the show the actor speaking about the latest released music video starring the pair, with him wittingly stating that he did the song because of Nora but later admitting that he instantly fell in love with the lyrics of the song sung by Arjit Singh.

The song voiced by Singh follows the theme of betrayal with the video showing Nora, married to Vicky, having an extra-marital affair with actor Prabh Uppal.



The 27-year-old Canadian born Nora took to Instagram to share the song video. She wrote, “Blinded by infatuation, how can I forget about love! Find out in #Pachtaoge, out now!”

The 31-year-old ‘Sanju’ star also shared the video on his Instagram account. He wrote, “Song is out… my first ever music video is live on youtube! Dwell into the feeling of love and longing in #Pachtaoge !!!”



‘Pachtaoge’ has been produced under Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and it has been directed by Arvindr Khaira.

