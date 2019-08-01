Video: Nora Fatehi's practice dance with fire-hoops leaves fans spellbound

KARACHI: Undoubtedly, Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi set the internet on fire with her unmatched dancing skills that will surely freeze the eye balls of the onlookers for a while.



The dancing girl shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram page in which she can be seen practicing with fire-hoops for O Saki Saki , raising the heartbeats of her millions of fans with blasting performance.

The actress sent her fans into a frenzy with her belly dance moves that no one else but only Nora could have aced with perfection.



Sharing the amazing video on social network, Nora Fatehi also penned her great experience that left many spellbound, she wrote: "Experience literally a day before the shoot of #OSakiSaki .. i had only about 2 days to learn how to do Fire dancing.. as u can see from this video i had fear written all over my face as i was doing this for the first time! My heart was racing and i was sweating like a pig! But in very less time i managed to figure out the technique and learnt the choreography only because i kept my determination despite the fear of dancing with fire and that too with such a heavy prop.. i have learnt a new skill now and im really proud of myself! Ive always been fascinated by fire dancing i just never had the courage to do it myself! But as an artist its always important to push yourself and find ways to work under pressure regardless of the circumstances! Never say i CANT always say I Will... thats been my moto since day 1 and the main reason for my evolution as an artist.. Thank you to the team for giving me the chance to learn a new skill! "







































In the video, Nora leaves her fans spellbound with her stunning looks and amazing dance moves.



Those who were just too lazy to notice should analyse the fact that Nora has danced with actual fire for the songs. To nail her performance, the Dilbar Dilbar star learned to dance with the equipment and was trained hard for so many days. The actor has recently shared a video on her Instagram account in which she’s dancing while holding fire-hoops in both hands. Keeping the precautions in mind, the video has been shot in the backyard of a studio so that nothing gets damaged. Check out this extremely ‘hot’ video right here: