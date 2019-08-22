Brie Larson, Natalie Portman engage in hilarious banter over Thor’s Mjolnir

Hollywood star Brie Larson who is all over the news after her film ‘Captain Marvel’, has her eyes set on Thor’s Mjolnir proving that she is in fact worthy of the celestial weapon that doesn’t just fly into anyone’s hands.

The actor posed with the hammer in a photo posted on her Instagram which led to a funny exchange of words between her and the leading lady of Hollywood Natalie Portman who is getting set to play female Thor.

"Not to be whatever, but....told you I could lift it,” Larson said in the caption.

Responding to her post, the ‘V for Vendetta’ star responded: “Hey muscles, easy with my hammer!!!"

Looking at the hilarious exchange between the two actors who play fearless superheroes in the Marvel franchise, ‘Black Panther’ actor Michael B. Jordan couldn’t help letting out a chuckle.



Natalie Portman is gearing up to star in the third ‘Thor’ film, helmed by Taita Waititi –‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’