Brie Larson aka Captain Marvel shows softer side with Ariana Grande’s song

Hollywood star Brie Larson is all the rage these days with her recently unveiled unsurmountable character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Marvel and it looks like the warrior queen is sweeping hearts once again but this time by showing off her softer side.

The 29-year-old Room actor turned to her Instagram stories to give her fans a sneak peek of the softer side to her as she covered Ariana Grande’s 2014 released track titled ‘My Everything’.

Soon after, fans and Marvel enthusiasts couldn’t help but swoon over the acclaimed star as she captioned the video: “@arianagrande Stan forever,” adding “Thank you @arianagrande for having the most fun songs to sing!!!"

The actor was last seen Avengers: Endgame where she essayed the role of Captain Marvel taking the audience by storm as the film is getting closer every day to break the box office records of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

