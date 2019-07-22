Natalie Portman to play female Thor in the Marvel’s 4th film in the series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Saturday’s Comic Con that took place in San Diego had a whole lot of surprises for Marvel fans as the franchise announced a number of new films.
Fans were in for a treat when Natalie Portman made a surprise entrance during Marvel Studio's Comic-Con presentation and it was announced that she would be playing the female version of Thor in the fourth movie in the Thor series - 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.
The 38-year-old actress played Thor’s love interest leading astrophysicist Jane Foster in the first two films in the Thor franchise.
She sat out the third film, Thor: Ragnarok. However, when footage from Thor: The Dark World, was shown in this year's Avengers: Endgame, along with a new voice-over, fans speculated the actress would make an official return to the franchise. And they were not wrong!
Director Taika Waititi told the Comic-Con audience that while they were shooting Thor: Ragnarok, he read from Jason Aaron's Mighty Thor comic series, which depicts Jane as a female Thor.
"So, there's only one person who can do that," Waititi said, referring to Portman.
The actress then took the stage and was handed a replica Mjolnir hammer.
"This feels pretty good," she said. "I've always had a little hammer envy."
'Thor: Love and Thunder' is set for release on Nov. 5, 2021.
