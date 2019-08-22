Sara Ali Khan on relationship with Kareena Kapoor: ‘She makes my father happy’

Bollywood’s leading lady Kareena Kapoor Khan and her B-Town newbie step-daughter Sara Ali Khan have kept fans and followers entwined with the bond that they share as they often get spotted hanging out at public and family gatherings.

The 23-year-old ‘Kedarnath’ starlet addressed the much pondered-over topic of her relationship with her father Saif Ali Khan’s second wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, revealing that she does consider the Bollywood icon as her ‘friend.’

“I do think that Kareena is my friend, but more than that, she is my father’s wife. I respect her, and realise that she makes my father happy. We belong to the same profession, and have a similar world, thus, our conversations include that as well,” Sara said in an interview with Femina.



The ‘Simmba’ actor had time and again also publically declared the ‘Jab We Met’ megastar as her ‘favourite actor.’

On the work front, Sara is presently occupied with David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No 1’ which went on floors earlier this month and has also wrapped a schedule of it in Bangkok, Thailand. The film that stars Sara alongside Varun Dhawan will be hitting theaters on May 1, 2020.