Akshay Kumar to share screen space with Kartik Aaryan in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'?

Internet has been buzzing with the news of Indian actor Kartik Aaryan getting roped in for Akshay Kumar blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa's sequel and fans of the young actor seem to be gushing over the posters of the film released lately.

In a recent interview with director Anees Bazmee, it was revealed that Akshay Kumar might also feature in the second instalment of the hit franchise reportedly.

When asked about the actors collaborating with each other, Bazmee said that it is too early for him to say anything, however he did not negate the possibility as well.

The famed filmmaker also said that he shares an amazing relationship with Akshay as they have done a lot of films together like 'Welcome', 'Singh is King', and expressed that he’d be more than happy if the superstar actor is part of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.



While, the original film was directed by Priyadarshan, the sequel is to be directed by Bazmee.

The movie is slated to hit screens on July 31, 2020, possibly clashing with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' and 'RRR'.