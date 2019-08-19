Kartik Aryan roped in for the sequel of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’

Bollywood is currently all hearts for sequels and continuing franchise films forward and jumping on the bandwagon are the makers of 2007 hit, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ starring Kartik Aaryan.

The return of horror-comedy film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ has already got fans excited and news of heartthrob Karthik Aaryan stepping into Akshay Kumar’s shoes comes as a cherry on top for fans.

After giving back to back hits the heartthrob of B-Town Kartik Aaryan is all set to collaborate with Bushan Kumar’s T-series for the third time after ‘Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety’ and ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’.

The 28-year-old ‘Luka Chupi’ star took to Twitter to announce the project and share the first look of the official posters, along with other details.

While the original film, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, was directed by Priyadarshan, the sequel will be directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series.

Earlier a source had told Mumbai Mirror, “While the makers have locked the idea, the script is still to be finalized. But the idea was shared with Kartik who liked it and has agreed to take the franchise forward with the story set in the metropolis.”

The film is scheduled to hit screens on July 31, 2020.