Russian DJ claims to set record of playing at world’s highest point

It is said passion with dedication can take you to heights, DJ Samed Kholod’s passion has also pushed him to do something that requires a lot of determination and enthusiasm.



DJ by profession and climber by passion, Samed Kholod from Russia claims that he has done something that no DJ has done before – as he scaled 4,810 meters to Mount Elbrus to do a high-reaching DJ set, which may get him into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Equipped with two CD decks, a mixer, two speakers and a power generator, Samed claims that he is the world’s first DJ to have played a set on top of the Mount Elbrus – Europe’s highest point (at 5,642 meters).

The reports said that the previous record was held by DJ Chhewang Sherpa, who played at 5,416 meters on Thorong La Pass Nepal.

Samed said in an interview that it took him about a month to prepare for the climb, partially because he had to procure the right equipment that could endure the harsh weather conditions.