IIOJK CM defies restrictions, visits martyrs' cemetery

Indian forces seal graveyard and impose restrictions on movement of political leaders
Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah scaled the boundary wall of the Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar to pay homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931, after being denied formal access to the cemetery.
On July 13, 1931, around 22 Kashmiris were martyred by the troops of Dogra Maharaja for appearing outside the Central Jail in Srinagar in support of Abdul Qadeer, who was charged with instigating people to defy the Dogra Rule.
The Indian forces sealed the graveyard and imposed restrictions on the movement of political leaders, blocking Kashmiri leaders from visiting the site on the anniversary of a 1931 uprising.
Taking to X, Abdullah wrote: "Paid my respects & offered Fatiha at the graves of the martyrs of 13th July 1931. The unelected government tried to block my way, forcing me to walk from Nawhatta Chowk. They blocked the gate to Naqshband Sb shrine forcing me to scale a wall. They tried to physically grapple me.”
Speaking to the media later, he said that a security bunker was placed outside his residence to prevent his visit. “Today I did not inform anyone. I quietly drove here myself,” he added.
Visuals from the scene also showed senior NC leader Sakina Itoo arriving at the site on a scooty.
40-year-old palliative care specialist allegedly injected victims with deadly cocktail of sedatives
Suspect shoots Kentucky trooper before being gunned down by police in return fire
Police, emergency services, air accident investigators attending incident, Southend Airport said in X post
Moscow reiterates support for resolving Iran's nuclear programme crisis through political, diplomatic means
Indian rebel group reveals several other members and civilians were also injured in attacks
Mahathir Mohamad hospitalised repeatedly in recent years, most recently in October for respiratory infection