IIOJK CM defies restrictions, visits martyrs' cemetery

IIOJK CM Omar Abdullah scales wall to pay tribute at 1931 Martyrs’ graveyard in Srinagar on July 14, 2025. — Screengrab via video

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah scaled the boundary wall of the Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar to pay homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931, after being denied formal access to the cemetery.

On July 13, 1931, around 22 Kashmiris were martyred by the troops of Dogra Maharaja for appearing outside the Central Jail in Srinagar in support of Abdul Qadeer, who was charged with instigating people to defy the Dogra Rule.

The Indian forces sealed the graveyard and imposed restrictions on the movement of political leaders, blocking Kashmiri leaders from visiting the site on the anniversary of a 1931 uprising.

Taking to X, Abdullah wrote: "Paid my respects & offered Fatiha at the graves of the martyrs of 13th July 1931. The unelected government tried to block my way, forcing me to walk from Nawhatta Chowk. They blocked the gate to Naqshband Sb shrine forcing me to scale a wall. They tried to physically grapple me.”

Speaking to the media later, he said that a security bunker was placed outside his residence to prevent his visit. “Today I did not inform anyone. I quietly drove here myself,” he added.

Visuals from the scene also showed senior NC leader Sakina Itoo arriving at the site on a scooty.



