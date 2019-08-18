Chris Evans went through therapy before signing ‘Captain America’

Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evan may have wrapped up his extensive turn as ‘Captain America’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) but fans may not know that jumping on-board the franchise was a tough decision for him.

While the 38-year-old actor may have seemed calm and collected as Captain America – from the day he started in 2011’s ‘The First Avenger’ – he wasn’t as comfortable accepting the role as his performance may have led you to believe.

During an interview with We Got This Covered, the actor was asked about him seeking therapy before signing the film.

Responding to that, Evans stated: “I went because I was very apprehensive about making the movie, I was nervous about the lifestyle change, about the commitment. You know, it’s six movies, that can last 10 years.”

“I love making movies but I’m not dead set on being a gigantic movie star. I like to have the option to walk away if I want, with a six picture deal, you can’t walk away,” he added.

The ‘Gifted’ star also mentioned how he loves his low-key lifestyle, “I also like having anonymity, I've managed to work and kind of stay under the radar.”



“You know, I’m not on top of everyone’s list and I can’t make any movie I want. I can make some and I make a decent living, but I can still go to a ballgame or Disney world. Losing that and having to change my lifestyle was just terrifying.”

The actor revealed that when he finally agreed to do the role, he needed to question himself as to what it was alarming him about the choice which is why he sought professional help.

The ‘Before We Go’ star is now intimately tied to the superhero and grateful for the career opportunities his time with Marvel Studios has presented.