Chris Evans will no longer play Captain America

Marvel Cinematic Universe just had one of its Avenger walk out from the action-fiction franchise as Chris Evans had his last shooting for Avengers 4.

Taking to Twitter, Chris Evans shared a farewell note on as he announced his retirement from his role, leaving Captain America fanatics in an emotional breakdown.

The 37-year-old actor thanked his colleagues and fans for his eight years as Captain America, stating it has been an ‘honour’.

"Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful," Evans tweeted on Friday.

Evans has wrapped up 10 Marvel movies since the day he first signed in to represent Captain America back in 2010.

"I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference," Ryan Reynolds tweeted.

"What a run you had brother. Congrats on breathing life into such an iconic character. Keep on keepin’ on," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tweeted.

Evans has been hinting at his departure for a while, and with Captain America’s goodbye note, Evans’ fans are expecting a new look as reports point him walking into Rian Johnson’s Knives Out.