Brad Pitt working hard to be a good father after split with Angelina Jolie

LOS ANGELES: Ever since the much loved-up Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie called it quits they have been trying really hard to not let their divorce affect their kids.



Opening up about his experience of co-parenting his children with Jolie, Pitt sis trying to be the 'best dad possible' and aiming to prioritise his kids above everything.

Pitt has “worked very hard on himself to be a better, healthier person and to be the best dad possible,” a source told People magazine.

The 55-year-old actor recently helped his daughter Shiloh celebrate her 13th birthday. "Despite having help, Brad is a hands-on dad. He comes from a close family, and he has continued to be a parent who is interested in the lives of his children," the source revealed further.

The source went on to add that Pitt has brought positive changes in his lifestyle.

He “really takes his workouts seriously. It’s been a whole lifestyle change. And he looks amazing," another source added. “These were always his priorities. That his career is going well is a happy bonus that he is thrilled about," it said.

Pitt continues to co-parent six children with ex-wife Jolie - Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11 - since their split.