Brad Pitt is ‘done’ with superheroes after ‘Deadpool 2’ cameo

Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt is irrefutably looked upon as one of the most sought-after and acclaimed actors of his generation, with fans regularly certifying his talents when speculations begin for any roles.

The 55-year-old ‘Fight Club’ star denied talks of him returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after his cameo in ‘Deadpool 2’ as The Vanisher.

Speaking to LADbible Brad commented, “I’ve done mine. I’ve done my superhero. Done it. Killed it.”

Even with a small part of approximately 20-30 seconds on screen as The Vanisher, Brad stole the hearts of fans.

It is also said that he denied any cheques for the movie and only asked for a cup of coffee with ‘Deadpool’ himself, Ryan Reynolds.

The actor also talked ahead of the release of his latest movie, ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’, in which he plays Cliff Booth, the former stuntman of fading movie star Rick Dalton, whose character was played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

The film is slated to release on August 14.