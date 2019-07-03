Brad Pitt terms Hollywood a ‘younger man’s game’

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt may have reigned over cinema for an extensive period, but the iconic star feels himself drifting away from the industry as time progresses.

The 55-year-old ‘Fury’ actor in an interview with GQ Australia revealed how Hollywood is increasingly becoming a ‘younger man’s game’.

"I'm behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot. But I keep doing less and less. I really believe that overall it's a younger man's game - not that there aren't substantial parts for older characters - I just feel, the game itself, it'll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to all," he stated.

The actor also revealed that despite Quentin Tarantino stressing of ‘Once Upon a Time’ being his last directorial, he does have ‘other plans’ which suggests that the acclaimed director may not be bidding adieu to the industry after all.

On the other hand, his upcoming, ‘Once Upon a Time’ will be hitting theaters on August 2, 2019.