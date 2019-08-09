Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas join members of the Jonas family for a trip to Disneyland

The Queen of the North Sophie Turner was spotted wearing a set of Minnie Mouse ears headband as she took a break from her Queenly duties to enjoy a day full of fun at Disneyland with her husband.



The recently wedded lovebirds were seen hanging out with Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Nick Jonas and other family members.

A visit to Disneyland was a must feature on the stars’ social media accounts as both of them took to Instagram to post cute boomerang videos from their visit.

One particular video that caught the fans’ attention was posted by Joe, featured his wife, Sophie wearing the Minnie mouse headband with the caption “my gorgeous girls first Disney”.

Sophie also shared a video that featured her shadow and another unidentified family/friend who sported the Mouse headbands. She shared a boomerang video wherein she and her friend's shadow was seen dancing.

Sophie and Joe have been inseparable ever since the two tied the knot earlier this year.