Hannah Brown speaks up about Tyler Cameron dating Gigi Hadid

Hannah Brown has finally spoken up on how she feels about Tyler Cameron dating Gigi Hadid.



After ending her engagement to Jed Wyatt, ‘The Bachelorette’star, was spotted with the runner-up at her home in Los Angeles just days ago. But, just when ‘Bachelor Nation’ thought that the duo would get back together, Tyler was spotted spending time with Gigi, when the duo was spotted hanging out on two consecutive days over the weekend.

Regarding the whole situation, Hannah told Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno on their ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’ podcast, "He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were just, you know, hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that."

"It was a little confusing but, um, he can do whatever he wants to and I know that I can too. And I am going to continue going onward and upward and I just think that I've made it very clear...I have no shame in saying I had feelings. I totally did. I totally still have feelings but, at the same time, I am not tied to any man or tied to Tyler and I'm not going to be,” ‘The Bachelor’ star said.



Later on in the podcast, Rachel says that she thinks it's "a little bit disrespectful" that Tyler is being so public about his dating life.

"I guess I find it disrespectful, it's kind of like, bruh, slow your roll," Rachel says. "You're on Twitter talking about 'Hannah's the queen' and preaching about respect, but then you're being a little disrespectful by dating other people in such a public way where you know it's gonna get so much attention. I think that's my beef with it."

"I think that's my beef with it too," Hannah agrees. "And the thing is...we are not dating dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both like knowing that there's still something there. And when you are in the public eye, you do just have to be respectful of each other. Yeah, I wish I would've got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is OK."

When asked who she considers could be the next Bachelor, Hannah listed Peter Weber and Mike Johnson. When asked about Tyler, Hannah replied, "I mean I think he is, uh, um...I mean I think he likes to date around, so maybe he would be a good Bachelor."