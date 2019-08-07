Hannah Brown posts cryptic message after Tyler Cameron was seen on a date with Gigi Hadid

‘The Bachelorette’ star Hannah Brown recently took to her Instagram story to post a message about releasing and growing which, according to the fans’ speculation, was in response to Tyler Cameron dating Gigi Hadid.

After Hannah ended her engagement with contestant Jedd Wyatt on the reality show, she and Tyler were seen hanging out in Los Angeles last week. But soon after that, Tyler was spotted on two, back to back dates with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Hannah’s cryptic Instagram story had a message reading “trusting yourself enough to release what was and grow into what is deserves to be celebrated, your ability to let go & accept is a superpower.” She also shared the song “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo to her Instagram story. “IDK when I’ll stop playing the song as my anthem,” she captioned the post with the song.

Hannah initially dumped Tyler back in May during the filming of ‘The Bachelorette's’ season finale and went with Jed instead, but after things ended with Jed by the season’s end, she admitted to still having feelings for Tyler, which is why they met up.

“It was nice to catch up and I think it went well, but I’m keeping my options open and obviously he is, too. I am more focused on what’s next for me in my life and that’s not necessarily focused on being with a man,” she said about her meeting with Tyler.