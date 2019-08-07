Kylie Jenner to tie the knot with Travis Scott?

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for always remaining in the headlines for everything that they do. These days the youngest of them all, Kylie Jenner is under the radar due to her upcoming birthday.



The multi-billionaire will be celebrating her 22nd birthday on ‘Tranquility’, which is a $250 million yacht, according to ‘TMZ’. Kylie boarded a private plane to her birthday yacht party with a very interesting piece of luggage - a garment that certainly looks like a WEDDING DRESS.

This led to rumours suggesting Kylie Jenner is ready to take the plunge and say her vows to long-term beau Travis Scott.

However, several Kardashian-Jenner sources have said that Kylie will not be walking down the aisle with Travis Scott on this particular trip. One of the main reasons for this is that Kim and Khloe Kardashian are not going to join on the trip, according to a source.

Kylie boarded the plane with Travis and their baby Stormi, plus Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie and Corey Gamble, as well as her assistant, Victoria, and her friends Stassi Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer.

Caitlyn Jenner and all of Kylie's sisters were noticeably absent on the flight. Kourtney, however, has been vacationing in Europe and it is expected to join the party at some point.

The pre-birthday celebrations seem to have started for Kylie as her boyfriend Travis Scott surprised his lady by filling their house with rose petals, as seen in a video posted by the young entrepreneur on her Instagram account.

Kylie and Travis have been together since 2017 after Jenner broke up with Tyga. In February 2018, the couple welcomed a baby girl, who they named Stormi Webster. While marriage may be on the cards soon, it seems like this trip might not feature one.

