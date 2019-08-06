Margot Robbie reveals how she landed a role in ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

In a recent interview with ‘The Sun’, Margot Robbie revealed how she got to play the part of Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's new film ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.’



The stunning actress spoke about her admiration of the Academy Award-winning director and her desire to work with him.

"I wrote him a letter saying that I love his work and I'd love to watch him work one day," she said.

"A few weeks later I got a phone call saying, 'Quentin received your letter and he would like to meet you'," she continued.

"So we sat down and he started telling me about the project. After that, I think it was another couple of months before the script was ready to read." The Oscar-nominated actress said about the project that ultimately led to her starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in the film about the Golden Age of Hollywood.

In the film, Robbie plays Sharon Tate, the real-life actress wife of Roman Polanski, who was murdered in LA in 1969.

Margot recently revealed how she felt about portraying Tate, saying the film was a "chance for people to really appreciate the life she lived as opposed to remembering her for her death".

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ has been faring big on the box office ever since its theatrical release on July 26th.