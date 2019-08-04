Leonardo DiCaprio’s advice for all those looking to make it big in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio is easily regarded as one of the leading stars of the world with multiple hit films where the actor delivered stellar performances sweeping the hearts of critics and fans all around.

The 44-year-old actor during an interview with Mirror UK has come forth with advice for all those looking to do achieve the same level of success with sheer talent.

He began by revealing what he tells anyone inquisitive about working in films and attempting to make it in the industry: “what you do is burned on to celluloid history for all time.”

"I’m like, 'Start to watch them. Go and see what has been done before you. Try to measure yourself up to some of the greats and then start from there.’”, he added.

He went on to reveal that he has also been endlessly watching movies made before him and is entirely enchanted by the epics that have existed in the cinematic world prior to him entering the industry.

Currently the actor is riding high on the success of Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ where he stars alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

