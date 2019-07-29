Leonardo DiCaprio’s costar had no idea who he was before 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'

The latest film to take over headlines, ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ unquestionably has the world buzzing over it’s A-list cast of some of the industry's most prominent faces.

However, those recognized names still appear to be foreign for some people, even surprisingly those that actually got a chance to work with them.

One of the child actor’s in the Quentin Tarantino-directorial, Julia Butters was apparently completely unaware of the iconic ‘Titanic’ hero Leonardo DiCaprio's existence before the film, as she revealed in an interview with Variety.

The 10-year-old recalled that she had assumed that Leo was a musician when she met him while adding that she thought Brad Pitt to be the ‘handsome guy.’

Earlier during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter she had also recalled her time with ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ actor during their sequence where he throws her off his lap: "He was so very nice that he said, 'I'm going to ask you every time if you're OK because I would never forgive myself if I hurt my princess.'"

‘Once Upon A Time’ will be hitting theaters in Pakistan on August 16 2019.