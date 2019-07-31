Margot Robbie stuns at Once Upon a Time premiere

Chanel ambassador and Hollywood star Margot Robbie turned heads when she attended the British premiere of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', looking like a dream.



The style star brought A-game to the event as she stunned in a burnt orange Oscar de la Renta gown.

During a windy moment, the 29-year-old also had a close call as she avoided a near wardrobe malfunction during the promotion of the film in which she portrayed murdered actress Sharon Tate.

The double-sided 'Hollywood tape' kept her gorgeous gown from slipping the wrong way.

Among the star-studded event included Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Quentin Tarantino and Lena Dunham.