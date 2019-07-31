Margot Robbie stuns at Once Upon a Time premiere

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chanel ambassador and Hollywood star Margot Robbie turned heads when she attended the British premiere of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', looking like a dream.
The style star brought A-game to the event as she stunned in a burnt orange Oscar de la Renta gown.
During a windy moment, the 29-year-old also had a close call as she avoided a near wardrobe malfunction during the promotion of the film in which she portrayed murdered actress Sharon Tate.
The double-sided 'Hollywood tape' kept her gorgeous gown from slipping the wrong way.
Among the star-studded event included Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Quentin Tarantino and Lena Dunham.
